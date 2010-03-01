Method Man Apologizes To Waka Flocka Flames

After going on a bit of a tirade in regards to a statement made by Waka Flocka Flames, Method Man apologized to Waka saying that his comments were taken out of context and not directed at Waka personally.

“[My statement] wasn’t about that man or what that man do. It was about the statement [Waka made],” Meth detailed. “I don’t even know that man to feel any type of way about that man….Anybody trying to eat legally and get their money the way I try to get mines, and ain’t never gonna knock them, man. That’s the last time I say anything about any fu**ing emcee or what they do. I’m going to keep my business to myself.”

Kudos to both Method Man and Waka Flocka Flames for handling this situation like real men and not letting this blow up into some sort of unnecessary beef!

Spotted at HipHopWired.

RELATED: Waka Flocka Tells Method Man “Let Me Live”

RELATED: Raekwon, Meth And Ghostface Criticize “No Lyrics” Southern Rappers

RELATED: Waka Flocka Admits “I Ain’t Got No Lyrics”