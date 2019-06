It’s good to know that Talib Kweli & Hi-Tek are taking this reunion thing seriously!

The duo have dropped another track from Revolutions Per Minute, their first album together since 2000’s Train Of Thought.

Revolutions Per Minute hits stores on April 6th

