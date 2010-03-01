Ne-Yo & Entourage Detained After Fight In Norway

Ne-Yo and his entourage were detained in Oslo, Norway on Saturday, February 27th, after a member of Ne-Yo’s entourage punched a bus boy in the face.

The violence began after an unknown person grabbed one of the girls that was with Ne-Yo at a club and caused her to fall. Although no one knew who was at fault, a member of Ne-Yo’s entourage punched a bus boy at the club. The punch was apparently so intense that the bus boy was very dizzy and began vomiting.

Police are currently investigating the incident and if enough of a case can be made, Ne-Yo and his entourage will be required to return to Norway.

