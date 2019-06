On the eve of Weezy’s entry to Rikers Island, Young Money debuted the video for “Roger That” on BET’s 106 & Park.

The video looks like it takes place in the world of Frank Miller’s Sin City graphic novel and film, so it’s kinda awesome by default.

