Go behind the scenes of Snoop Dogg’s Malice In Wonderland movie which will be bundled with the upcoming More Malice CD.

Malice In Wonderland features Snoop Dogg as a gangsta super hero. The film’s cast includes Jamie Foxx, Michael Colyar, Soulja Boy, Xzibit, and many more!

The deluxe More Malice CD/DVD set hits stores on March 23rd.

