Lil Wayne Going To Jail Today

Today is D-Day for Lil Wayne, as he will be formally sentenced and finally turns himself in to begin his one-year prison sentence in New York. Wayne was supposed to go to jail last month, but Wayne had dental surgery which delayed the sentencing. Judge Charles H. Solomon said recently that “I don’t want this to get pushed back anymore. This is the last adjournment.”

Wayne will appear before the judge Tuesday afternoon and plead guilty to gun possession. He will most likely spend his entire year behind bars at Riker’s Island in New York City. Before he gives up his right to be a free man, @LilTunechi sent out his goodbye tweets:

