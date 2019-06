I never knew E-40 and Biggie had beef. They had a similar look and fashion taste. I guess it was over some things that Biggie said in a magazine. Well some angry E-40 fans had burners on Biggie’s whip and Biggie had to call E-40 to get the goons off him.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO: Snoop Says Friendship With Biggie Had Pac And Suge Heated

THROWBACK: Notorious B.I.G. On “Martin”