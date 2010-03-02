Arsonist Who Burned Gamble & Huff Studio Gets Bail Reduced

28-year-old Chris Cimini faces charges of burning down Gamble & Huff’s Sound Of Philadelphia Studios. His family and Kenny Gamble are interviewed after the morning hearing.

Kenny Gamble expressed hurt and dismay at the hearing stating that, “I wanted to see him prosecuted just like anyone else would be prosecuted.” Cimini’s bail was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000. He had a blood alcohol level of .33–four times the legal limit.

Cimini’s attorney insists that her client did know now where he was and had never been to the studio prior to that night.

RELATED: Philly International Records Building Suffers 2 Alarm Fire

Kenny Gamble thanks fans for their support..

Also On The Urban Daily: