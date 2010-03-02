Sources: Jackson Kids Tried Stunning Blanket

From TMZ

Multiple sources are telling TMZ the stun gun that Jermaine Jackson’s 13-year-old son purchased was actually used by the children in the house … and Michael Jackson’s son, Blanket was an intended target.

As we first reported, Jermaine’s 13-year-old son Jaafar ordered the stun gun online. Randy Jackson told TMZ the gun was confiscated by security when it was delivered three weeks ago and locked up by Katherine Jackson. But we’ve learned and confirmed … children at the Jackson home were playing with the gun last week.

Our sources say the kids were using the gun on the second floor of the house. Security guards on the property were perplexed because they couldn’t figure out where the noise was coming from … nor could they identify the sound.

Late last week, we’re told one of the security guards went upstairs and “stopped Jermaine’s kids from stunning Blanket.” The guard confiscated the gun.

