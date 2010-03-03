The 2010 Winter Olympic Games may be over, but the cold season has inspired the best in other athletes as well. We have exclusive footage, beyond where most cameras were aloud to go, of the 2010 Winter Bum Olympics Bob Sled Practice. Watch as these athletes reveal their award winning sledding techniques. We just playin’…but we sayin’.

This episode features Kevin Powell, Sugar Johnson, The Mighty Casey, & Caktuz..?13

WHY IS THIS ALBUM BEING CALLED THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL

ALBUM OF 2010…ALREADY? LISTEN NOW:

GET THE CATALOG

Click on the images to download or order other albums from this artist

RELATED VIDEOS

MELODIC (RIDE ON NATTY) album soon come | MySpace Music Videos

Also On The Urban Daily: