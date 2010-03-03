THE LEAK: Little Brother “Curtain Call”

Little Brother’s back with the first single from their last album, Left Back.

I’d been sitting on this track for a couple of weeks now, as me and Phonte were gonna premiere it on the next episode of our podcast, Gordon Gartrell Radio, but thanks to a last minute illness, plus the fact that MySpace grabbed the premiere from under us, it didn’t happen that way.

But here’s the song in all of it’s Khrysis produced glory!

RELATED: Phonte Announces The End Of Little Brother

RELATED: THE LEAK: Drake, Von Pea, Phonte “My New”