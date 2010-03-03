VIDEO: Mayer Hawthorne “I Wish It Would Rain”

Detroit’s Mayer Hawthorne (also known as DJ Haircut) released his debut album, A Strange Arrangement, last year on Stones Throw Records.

The album sounded like a great rare soul album from the ’70s that was only heard by a lucky handful of people.

Since the release of the album, Hawthorne has been tapped to collaborate with Snoop Dogg and shared stages with The Roots.

Check out the video for “I Wish It Would Rain”

