Guru Issues Statement About Heart Attack

Revered rapper Guru released a statement today as he recovers from surgery after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Guru, born Keith Elam, was briefly comatose due to the heart attack. Doctors successfully operated on the 43-year-old MC on Tuesday (March 2).

“I am doing fine and I am recovering! I’m weak though,” Guru told AllHipHop.com in a statement today. “Solar is the only person who has the accurate info on my situation. Any info from anybody else is false! I appreciate your well wishes and all the love!”

Guru and his family are asking for privacy as he recovers and stressed for fans to continue to send prayers, thoughts and love.

