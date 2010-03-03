NYC Courthouse Still Closed, Weezy Sentencing Delayed Again

For the second day, Manhattan Criminal Court is closed thanks to the fire that occurred in the basement yesterday.

This means that Weezy gets yet another day on the street.

He probably needs it after last night’s appearance at Jay-Z’s concert.

Should we start taking bets on when Weezy’s actually gonna go in? Will it be this week? Next month? Will Governor Paterson pardon Weezy before he gets a chance to even go in??

Stay tuned!

