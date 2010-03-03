AUDIO: Adriana Evans “Weatherman”

After debuting in the late 90s with her self-titled album and hit single “Seein Is Believing,” Adriana Evana dipped out of the spotlight.

She released a few albums in the mid-2000s independently, and is back with another new album, Walking With The Night.

Check out the song “Weatherman” from the album which hits stores in the US in May of this year!

