With her good looks Keke Wyatt could easily be a cover girl, but many of her fans know her for the actual covers she’s done of hit songs.

In this clip she shares the re-making of Rene & Angela’s “My First Love” with Avant and “If Only You Knew” by Patti LaBelle. How did the stars react to her do-overs? Watch to find out!

RELATED: Keke Wyatt On Stabbing & Abuse: “I’m Not Crazy, I’m Human”