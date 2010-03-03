VIDEO: Guru’s Nephew Says Family Wasn’t Told Of Illness

Guru’s nephew, Justin Nicholas-Elam Ruff, has posted this video expressing frustration at not being able to see his uncle.



Apparently, his partner/producer Solar has commandeered control of Guru’s affairs in the hospital. According to Justin Guru was checked into a New York hospital on February 2,2010 but his family was not notified until February 16th…

RELATED:

Guru Issues Statement About Heart Attack

UPDATE: Guru Recovering After Surgery

Also On The Urban Daily: