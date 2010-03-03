THE LEAK: Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Lady Of Rage “I Wanna Rock” (Queens Mix)

Just when you thought he was done with the remixes, Snoop gives “I Wanna Rock” the remix treatment yet again, letting the ladies have their turn over Scoop DeVille’s beat.

With Lil Kim & long time Snoop co-hort Lady of Rage on board, we can’t really be too mad at this one’s existence, I just kinda wish it had dropped months ago.

