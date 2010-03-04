TWEET OF THE WEEK: Adult Star Has Shoot Canceled Over Blood Test

So for the next “Tweet of the Week” Adult film star Marie Luv shares just how strict the rules are in the porn industry when it comes to blood tests:

After being let out of tool school early she laments, “So my scene got canceled today because my test didn’t come back in time. I was only doing a solo though LMAO. They’re protecting me from ME.”

She’s taking it in stride. Now if only the rest of us can be that disciplined! Do you demand blood tests before sex?? Speak on it!

RELATED: Adult Film Star Pinky Was A Cute Kid