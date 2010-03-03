Wesley Snipes Scores With A Cheesecake

Wesley Snipes stopped by Late Night With Jimmy Fallon last night to promote his latest film, Brooklyn’s Finest, and shoot an odd game of hoops with Jimmy.

The interview itself is a little boring, so skip ahead to the 7:30 mark or so.

Wesley’s new film, Brooklyn’s Finest, co-starring Don Cheadle, hits theaters on March 5th!

