Rapper Mos Def Wanted For Theft

According to published reports, Police in Las Vegas have issued a warrant for the arrest of actor and rapper Mos Def over an alleged scuffle with a photographer in August.

Police are looking to charge the 35-year-old rapper (born Dante Terrell Smith) with felony robbery and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property. The alleged incident took place at the Men’s Apparel and Garment Industry Convention.

60-year-old photographer Volker Corell alleges that Mos Def ripped a camera from around his neck. Corell also claimed he was cut on his left hand and that two security guards at the event retrieved his camera from Mos.

Officer Ramon Denby says authorities want Smith to surrender himself.

