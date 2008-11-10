Ghostbusters Video Game Set For 2009 Release

It made the cover of a 2008 issue of Game Informer and the hype was on from there. Sierra Entertainment was on-hand to publish the video game adaptation of Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd’s Ghostbuster franchise, but has been picked up by Atari and is scheduled for a 2009 release.

Atari looks to partner up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and the game’s developer, Terminal Reality, to bring out Ghostbusters: The Video Game to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original film’s release.

Dan Aykroyd recently told a U.S. radio station about the good news and with the game taking place two years after Ghostbusters II, the game looks to be one to look out for in the new year. Written by Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, the game will feature the voices and likenesses of the stars of both films.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game will be available for the Nintendo DS, Wii, PC, Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

