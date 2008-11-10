Cheetah Girl Unleashed

Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon has just become a member of the Teenie Boppers for Naked Internet Pictures Organization.

Bailon, who was also a member of the R&B group 3LW, apparently took some photos (NSFW) of herself for her boyfriend/reality TV star Robert Kardashian from Keeping up with the Kardashians (read: Kim Kardashian’s little brother). According to reports, Adrienne claimed that her laptop was stolen a few weeks ago and now revealing photos of the teen star are floating around the internet. Bailon’s lawyers are seeing to it that an investigation on this matter begins immediately.

And the Disney scandals keep on coming… – LYNDSEY WOODS

Source: Egotastic

