"Madagascar" Stomps Competition In Box Office

For those hoping for a soulful weekend to cap a historic week, you’ll be sad to find out that Soul Men lost to Madagascar to the tune of $63.5 million. The box office was booming with comedy taking the top two spots!

As families herded themselves into the movie theaters this weekend, they enjoyed themselves to the ca-ching, ca-ching sounds of $63.5 million dollars. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa led the weekend and surpassed the original’s opening $47.2 million debut.

With people happy with this years theatrical releases, a good laugh was to be had by the film starring Ben Stiller and Jada Pinkett-Smith, as well as Role Model starring American Pie alum Seann William Scott and Paul Rudd.

The David Wain-directed flick took home a palty $19.3 million dollars. The flick about two immature adults sentenced to community service as mentors for two misfit youths didn’t do well to draw an audience, but did better than the Weinstein Company’s musical comedy, Soul Men. Despite the allure of Samuel L. Jackson’s press blitzkrieg and the passing of two icons with Bernie Mac and Issac Hayes, the Malcolm D. Lee flick only grossed $5.6 million dollars. The duo play an estranged singing team on a reunion road trip to a memorial concert.

Here go the numbers for the top-ten films for the weekend:

1. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – $63.5 million.

2. Role Models -$19.3 million.

3. High School Musical 3: Senior Year – $9.3 million.

4. Changeling – $7.3 million.

5. Zack and Miri Make a Porno – $6.5 million.

6. Soul Men – $5.6 million.

7. Saw V – $4.2 million.

8. The Haunting of Molly Hartley – $3.5 million.

9. The Secret Life of Bees – $3.1 million.

10. Eagle Eye – $2.6 million.

