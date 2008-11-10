It Was All Good Just A Week Ago: Roc-A-Fella Freestyles

In 2001, the towers had fallen, Jay-Z’s Blueprint album was bangin’ out of speakers all across the U.S. and Funkmaster Flex had the illest crew in the game for a series of legendary freestyles that still live in infamy.

Jay-Z had the best crew to step out from underneath his huge shadow, but with the game shakin’ up and Roc-A-Fella breakin’ up – you can check out these freestyles to see how good it really was just a week ago…

Part 1:

Part 2:

Also On The Urban Daily: