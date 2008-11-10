HBO Obama Documentary To Air Spring 2009

With months of back and forth conversation behind closed doors going unnoticed by the public for awhile, HBO has closed a reported seven-figure deal for the U.S. rights to an untitled Barack Obama documentary produced by actor Edward Norton.

Before you all get into an uproar, Ed Norton and his Class 5 Films company have been fighting for the rights since early 2006 and according to the Hollywood Reporter, received permission from the Obama camp specifically.

Directors Amy Rice and Alicia Sams were granted extensive access to document Obama and his history in politics. The film will start before he launched his presidential run in 2007 and continues through to Obama’s historic victory last week.

The documentary is scheduled to air sometime in Spring 2009.

