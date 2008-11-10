Oprah Winfrey Receives Ratings Boost After Obama Win!

The Oprah Winfrey Show scored its best ratings of the season on Wednesday, the day after Obama won the presidency. To celebrate her show was jam-packed with political figures and will.i.am debuted his newest song on her show.

The live broadcast that starred John Lewis, Gloria Steinem, David Gergen, Peggy Noonan and Henry Louis Gates – averaged a 6.5 household rating – according to Nielsen metered markets. This was the Chicago talk show hosts best rating in some nine months.

Amongst women 25-54, the show averaged a 3.6 rating, its best since February. Even though her support of Obama was well-known, she made a point to not use her show to promote any candidate during the campaign.

An “unleashed” Oprah may have some restraint in the pocket as she has decided to not renew her contract to extend her show beyond 2011. Her focus has shifted to pushing OWN, the eponymous cable network that Winfrey and Discovery will launch as partners next year. With 25 years on television and syndication a possibility, Oprah Winfrey shows that she is still large and in charge.

Also On The Urban Daily: