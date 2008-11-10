Obama's The Future of America; Plies' Is The Future of Rap!

After stuffing the ballot for Eminem as the “best rapper alive,” and turning heads with their in-depth interview with president-elect, Barack Obama, the rag mag known as Vibe proclaims Fort Myers, Florida goon, Plies, the future of rap. Oh, my God, we’re f*cked…

In their newest issue where Plies is dubbed the next best thing, the champion of the “Bust It, Baby,” muses on his rise to the top of the rap game and his peers give props to the “Jodeci of Rap.” Meanwhile, the competition – XXL, namely – has push their next up to back with the “Top Ten Freshmen” of the game. All good pieces in the end, but with the issue in stores now, you can judge for yourself who is the true future of the rap game!

