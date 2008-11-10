Chris Rock Courts "Death"

The legendary comic, Chris Rock, is throwing his weight around Hollywood as the actor/writer looks to re-imagining of a comedy classic.

Rock is looking to flip the script on the 2007 comedy Death at a Funeral from Screen Gems and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. According to Variety, the comedian will partner up with Aeysha Carr to write the script, which is based on the original penned by Dean Craig and directed by the legendary Frank Oz.

In Death at a Funeral, the story follows a funeral ceremony that leads to the digging up of some pretty interestingly shocking family secrets, as well as misplaced cadavers and indecent exposure. As with most Chris Rock flicks, the shiite will hit the fan in an urban American setting.

Screen Gems and SKE are currently seeking directors and plan to begin production next spring.

