Crime Runs In The Family: R. Kelly's Nephew Arrested!

After Kelz was proclaimed innocent in a court of law, karma has came back to bite his nephew in the arse! Brayel Kelly, 15, is in intensive care, while his brother, Brandon, is in custody after both attempted armed-robbery at a Chicago-area barber shop.

The nephew’s of singer/songwriter R. Kelly went into a barbershop to request a haircut. After getting sliced ‘n diced, he allegedly tried to rob the shop owner by flashing a weapon and demanding the money and jewelry of the owner be placed in a plastic bag.

The man complied but also drew his own weapon. Police say that the suspect fired, leaving the victim to return fire, with the owner believing that he hit the robber.

The kids belong to the singer’s estranged brother, Carey Kelly, with Brayel taking a bullet to the abdomen/chest area and is currently hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Word has it that his lung has been collapsed on the right side, while the other has pierced his liver.

Brayel’s older brother, Brandon, was arrested and police are investigating whether he acted as a lookout. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office, which had previously tried R. Kelly on charges of child pornography earlier this year, would be the prosecutor in the case if the brothers are charged with attempted robbery.

With the lawyers trying to get all the facts together, The Urban Daily will keep you up-to-date with the latest as it develops.

