Chappelle To Host 200th Episode Of "Inside The Actor's Studio"

One of the most memorable guest to ever appear on Bravo’s Inside the Actor’s Studio, Dave Chappelle, will take over the show for one day as host James Lipton takes a turn in the hot seat.

According to E! Online, the reclusive comedian will be on-hand to interview James Lipton as part of the show’s 200th episode, which will also feature highlights from its past 14 seasons.

On Inside the Actor’s Studio, Chappelle famously discussed his abrupt departure from Comedy Central’s Chappelle Show and his subsequent retreat to Africa during a December 2005 taping that aired in February 2006.

The two-hour Chappelle-hosted special will air on November 10th and will be a look back at the career and interviews that Lipton has done from Julia Roberts to Will Smith to Angelina Jolie and others.

Also On The Urban Daily: