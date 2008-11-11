EPMD Partnering With Zune For Logo Contest

Los Angeles, CA. (November, 2008) – Los Angeles based AKLA Productions announced today the unveiling of “The EPMD Logo Project,” a collection of premiere international artists offering their interpretations of the iconic EPMD logo. Works from each artist will be presented on canvases and prints and auctioned off at a record release event and a listening party. In Los Angeles, EPMD will team with Zune at their Zune L.A. space, offering guests the first opportunity to hear their new album, We Mean Business, and bid on the exclusive artwork. A main event will follow in New York, which will include performances by EPMD and friends, as well as the next opportunity to bid on the artwork.

Portions of the proceeds earned from each event will go to benefit Brooklyn New York-based charity Groundswell Community Mural Project. This is a unique opportunity for renowned urban artists to pay homage to, and collaborate with, one of the most legendary Hip Hop Recording groups of all time. Created in the wake of New York’s graffiti movement, EPMD’s logo is one of the most recognized in the world of hip hop.

Additionally, AKLA will commemorate the event with a limited edition T-shirt and poster of one select piece. A portion of these items will be given to attendees and the remaining will be auctioned off at the event, all proceeds to benefit the charity.

“This is a celebration of hard work and an amazing new record. We feel blessed to have the support of all this talent and are happy to be able to use our good fortune to give back to the Y.E.S. organization and the families they support,” states Parish Smith of EPMD. “Having been in the game for twenty years our logo is part of us. It’s really cool to see all these artists put their own touch on our symbol and it feels good to be able to give back to a great cause,” says Erick Sermon. EPMD’s new album We Mean Business will be in stores on December 9th.

EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith) is known for recording many classic songs including “You Gots To Chill,” “Crossover,” “Gold Digger” and “Rampage.” They were instrumental in launching the careers of Redman, K-Solo and the group Das EFX. The group split in 1993 and reunited in 1997. Earlier this year they parted ways with long time member, DJ Scratch.

