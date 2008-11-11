Thanks For Giving: Def Jam Moves Up Ludacris and Kanye CDs

Island Def Jam is moving up the release dates for Ludacris’ Theater of the Mind and Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak, in an attempt to capitalize on the Thanksgiving shopping weekend. Too bad folks are gonna steal ’em anyway.

The albums from the one time collaborators were due Tuesday Nov. 25 but will now come out off-cycle on Monday, Nov. 24 in both physical and digital formats.

Ludacris’ “One More Drink” co-starring T-Pain is No. 34 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs while West’s “Love Lockdown” has already peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

Ludacris is currently starring in the Max Payne movie which has grossed over $35 million to date.

Also On The Urban Daily: