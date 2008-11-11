Isaiah Washington Dissects "Grey's Anatomy"

After spewing a homophobic slur at T.R. Knight, Isaiah Washington was axed from Grey’s Anatomy and has been ostracized from Hollywood ever since. Now, the former star is coming back to slam the show for firing Brooke Smith.

“I looked at a brilliant actress, whom I have adored since I first saw her in Silence of the Lambs,” Washington says in the November 17th issue of TV Guide. “For her to be treated this way, I find very interesting.”

Grey’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, released a statement last week insisting that “Brooke Smith was obviously not fired for playing a lesbian… We did not find that the magic and chemistry with Brooke’s character would sustain in the long run.”

In any way you slice it, Washington believes the move was harsh. “The fact is that, just before the holidays, you have a mother, a wonderful actress removed from a steady income without the proper reasoning behind it,” he says.

What do you think? Is Isaiah just screaming for attention? Speak on it!

