Katt Williams Is “Pimpin'”

When Katt Williams is not getting “caught up,” he still finds time to work his regular 9 to 5 — doing stand up. Williams drops his his new DVD, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’, today (Nov. 11).

Filmed at the historic Constitution Hall in Washington DC, Williams covers everything from politics and religion to relationships and current events. Check out a few choice clips below.

Katt on “dating a President” (NSFW):

Katt on “poor little Tink Tink”:

Also On The Urban Daily: