The Leak: Kanye West ft. Young Jeezy, “Amazing”

Either Yeezy doesn’t care who hears the still-a-work-in-progress songs off of 808’s & Heartbreak or someone’s being really naughty at the Def Jam offices.

The cut features Young Jeezy on the rap as Kanye sticks to the script and presents a sing-song Auto-Tune inspired couple of verses over the unmastered track called “Amazing.”

Press play to hear the cut:

[ione_audio align=”left”]

