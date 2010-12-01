REWIND: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Remember Eazy-E

Fifteen years ago on March 26th, 1995 Eric “Eazy-E” Wright died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The founder of NWA and pioneer of West Coast Hip-Hop succumbed to complications due to AIDS. He was 31 years old.

One of his crowning achievements was signing Cleveleand, Ohio based rap group Bone Thugs-N -Harmony to his Ruthless Records label. Their hit song “Tha Crossroads” paid homage to Eazy E and reached #1 on Billboards Hot 100 and Hot Rap Singles charts. With their new CD, Uni-5: The World’s Enemy in stores this spring, TheUrbandaily asked them about the impact of their mentor.

We also asked member Flesh-N-Bone, who served ten years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon, about the trend of rappers looking for street cred behind bars.