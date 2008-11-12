BlackPlanet Community:BP Future Tech Group

How does technology influence the way you live today and in the future? The answer is easy when you consider most of the conveniences we take for granted as basic necessities today were not in existence 100 years ago or less. BP_Future_Tech_Group is the profile page to submit your ideas and comments on what interests you. Whether your are interested in creating technology, developing new applications for existing technology, have questions on how to use computers, or merely want to know what will be the hottest, newest must have gadget there is a place for you at BlackPlanet Future Tech! Meet fellow BP Members with similar interests with over 10,000 members and growing this is the place to be. As TheUrbanDaily hits you with the latest in music and videos from your favorite artists we will update the announcement section with the futuristic sounds.

Also On The Urban Daily: