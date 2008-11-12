AUDIO: Kanye West Is A “Super Famous Alien”

Kanye West is on a roll yet again… talking ish about himself, Rihanna and Beyonce. How long until 808’s & Heartbreak drops again?

‘Ye recently held a teleconference where he talked about the upcoming project. Among the highlights were him likening himself to a “super famous alien” and saying that his music was “better than committing suicide.” For more quotables, listen below.

[ione_audio align=”center”]

In other Kanye news, during an album listening session West made some interesting comments about competition and complacency in the music industry. In reference to a question about his single “Love Lockdown,” Kanye stated: “This is a wakeup call … people in music get comfortable … Rappers get comfortable.”

Normally, this wouldn’t be newsworthy but ‘Ye used two very popular R&B divas to exemplify his point. “Rihanna was the best thing to happen to Beyonce” said Kanye, suggesting that Rih Rih’s ever growing star status caused Beyonce to outdo herself.

Mr. West also said that Beyonce achieved this task with her “Single Ladies/Put a Ring on It” track and video. He makes a great point but someone is bound to get a little salty when they hear this. – LYNDSEY WOODS

