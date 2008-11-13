Ludacris Takes On All-Comers In “Madden NFL 2009”

Attention, attention, attention! Anyone with the skills and the stomach to take on Disturbing Tha Peace’s own Ludacris will have their chance to put their swag to the test on November 17th via Xbox Live.

Rapper-slash-actor Ludacris will put on the pads and head to the field to play Madden NFL 2009 with Xbox Live Gold card carrying members.

For those interested in playing, send a friend request to Luda’s gamertag – which is GWF Ludacris – and be online half an hour before the session kicks off at 3:00pm EST. “I call myself the MVP of rap,” Luda states via press release, “and when you put everything together in rap, as far as lyrics, visuals, record sales, personality, conceptual songs, I feel like I’m the summation of it all. I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do.” Bold words from the man who’s album, Theater of the Mind, is also being claimed to be a classic by the Atlanta rapper.

With appearances in 2008’s Max Payne and Rock ‘n Rolla, Ludacris looks to keep his winning streak the same as his recording sales in the rap game – unparalleled. Fans and foes alike have a chance to earn some big bragging rights.

Also On The Urban Daily: