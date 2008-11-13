NBC Cancels “My Own Worst Enemy”

Quicker than the ticker inside John McCain’s chest, NBC has just cancelled My Own Worst Enemy starring Christian Slater and Alfre Woodard.

Clocking in at just four episodes, Enemy came into the season with a lot of hype, yet fell victim to mixed reviews. Ratings ultimately dealt the show the most damage with declining numbers since its premiere, even hitting a new low this past Monday which forced NBC’s hand in pulling the plug.

My Own Worst Enemy had the best lead-in with Heroes at 9pm. Although the third season of the critically-acclaimed superhero show has its own troubles with ratings, they’re still the shining gem on NBC’s overall weak schedule. It’s yet to be said whether or not the show will run another episode or not, but this should serve as a notice that numbers are that matters in the end.

Also On The Urban Daily: