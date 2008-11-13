The Leak: The 2 Live Crew Is Still Horny

The 2 Live Crew may have gotten older, but they didn’t get any less rowdy. They’re back with a new album, and they want you to dance like a ho.

Times have changed drastically since the 80s, so this new single by famously-banned rap group The 2 Live Crew is probably tame compared to what’s out now. Though it doesn’t have all the classic nasty that old 2 Live Crew hits used to pump, Bad Ass Bitches everywhere will probably still Do the Damn Thang to this song for nostalgia’s sake. But ladies, be careful: with all this Freaky Behavior, you might wind up Face Down, Ass Up by the end of the night.

THE 2 LIVE CREW – “DANCE LIKE A HO”

[ione_audio align=”center”]

