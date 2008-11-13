J-Hud’s Best Friend Calls Beyonce Out!

Jennifer Hudson’s friend Superstar James is railing against Beyonce on his MySpace page. Furious that Beyonce did not come to the funeral of J-Hud’s mother and nephew, despite published reports, James claims the Dreamgirls star hasn’t even called Jennifer.

“So I wasn’t going to write about this but it is really really bugging me. Especially when people are calling my phone saying how nice it was of Beyonce to come to the funeral and show her support. And I have to sit back and hold everything I wanna say inside. But I can’t do it no more.

Beyonce did not come to the funeral nor did she call, text, send a card or hell, send a damn email. If there are millions of people who are leaving Jennifer, Julia and myself messages and sending there prayers and

condolences and these people don’t even know them why couldn’t she? Every singer that Jennifer admires and had been a role model for her growing up even until now has called. From Aretha to Shirley Murdock to even present day singers like Chrisette Michelle.

And y’all know how much Jennifer loves Beyonce and she couldn’t even have her assistant call or nothing. But yet her camp is allowing her to receive credit for coming to the funeral and being there for Jennifer and her family. Bullshit! This just pisses me off. Once again thanks to everyone who has be there for us. And sorry if i offended any of Beyonce fans by writing this but if i just couldn’t keep sitting back and reading articles and emails and having my phone ring about how nice it was of Beyonce to come out!“

