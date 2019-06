Five MCs from the Houston underground remake a Bad Boy classic for 2008…

Synatto Watts (The Niyat), Kay (The Foundation), S.A.V.V.I. (H.I.S.D.), Damien (K-otix), and Minus (Flow Factory) say they are bringing change like Obama. Peep the vid from the other side of the Houston music scene. Shout out to Rappersiknow.com!

