Kanye West: “I’m The Voice Of This Generation”

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, rapper Kanye West claims that he’s “the voice of this generation,” says he is to music what Michael Jordan is to basketball, and frankly, we’re all just a little bit confused.

West says in an interview on Wednesday,

“I realize that my place and position in history is that I will go down as the voice of this generation, of this decade, I will be the loudest voice…It’s me settling into that position of just really accepting that it’s one thing to say you want to do it and it’s another thing to really end up being like Michael Jordan.”

Pardon?

West also claims that other artists, like Justin Timberlake, had the opportunity to be as totally awesome and great and magical as he is, but they chose to go on vacations while he cranked out his super awesome totally magical amazing albums, which, by default, makes him Music Jesus.

Do you think that Kanye West is the voice of this generation, or are you laughing as hard as we are? Let us know.

