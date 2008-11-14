Kanyeezy Arrested In The U.K.

Guess there’s a lot of heartbreak going on across the pond… Kanye got knocked last night after allegedly roughing up a paparazzi. Did he forget to keep his love locked-down?

According to TMZ, ‘Ye was exiting the Tup Tup nightclub in Newcastle and got physical after a photog pushed his limit. The Louis Vuitton Don has already been released and will not face additional charges. The “victim” also has a history of violence at celebs, so with dude getting close to Mr. Go Hard, Yeezy did what most folks in that situation would do.

What do you think? Were the bobbies necessary? Speak on it!

Also On The Urban Daily: