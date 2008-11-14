BET’s “Keyshia Cole” Breaks Rating Records!

The much-hyped third season debut of BET’s original reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is has just become the network’s most watched original series season premiere telecast of all time!

According to Nielsen Media Research, a total of 1.4 million households and 1.94 million viewers tuned in on Tuesday night (November 11th) – giving the show’s season debut a 1.54 coverage rating.

The premiere posted a 10% increase in viewing among households compared to the previous year’s premiere, maintaining the consistent year-to-year household growth with each season growing immensely.

Episode two of Keyshia Cole’s show also aired immediately after the premiere and built on those strong lead-in numbers, scoring a 1.67 coverage rating and drawing in 1.5 million households and 2.0 million viewers. These two episodes now place the show as BET’s number one original series telecast to round out the 2007-2008 year.

On season three of the show, the family continues to make progress in discovering their own personal paths. Frankie, Neffie and Keyshia attempt to step above and beyond their past hurts. While traveling this path of pain, laughter and progress, Keyshia finds herself on the road to redemption becoming the woman that she is destined to become. Viewers will also find that she’s opened up her heart and is ready to find love again.

Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is airs on Tuesday at 10pm EST on BET. Her third album ‘A Different Me’ will be in stores on December 16th.

Also On The Urban Daily: