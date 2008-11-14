The Wayans Brothers Remake “The Munsters”

After much gestating and speculation, the remake from The Wayans Brothers is finally on the verge of seeing daylight. The team behind Scary Movie and Little Man are currently finalizing work on their remake of The Munsters.

Shawn Wayans and are currently finalizing work on their third draft of the script. While working during a late night shoot on his newest film, a musical spoof entitled, Dance Flick, Shawn sounded enthused about how his other project was coming along. “I am almost ready. The flick is almost ready to be shot. We had to finish this movie and now we’re going through our third polish on ‘The Munsters.’”

The project was first announced four years ago, but the film’s format hasn’t really changed in that time. The creepy family will be placed in modern times and the Wayans don’t have any plans to star in the flick. “If anything, we’ll do a cameo, but we’re not gonna make The Munsters black all of a sudden,” Wayans laughed.

No word yet as to when the film will start production.

