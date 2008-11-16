Comedian Wanda Sykes Is A Lesbian

Stand-up star and actress Wanda Sykes confessed that she is gay to a crowd of more than 1,000 people rallying outside a gay community center in Las Vegas on Saturday (November 15th). Wanda further surprised the protesters by announcing that she wed her wife in California on October 25th.

The stand-up comic, who divorced her husband of seven years in 1998, has never publicly discussed being homosexual.

“You know, I don’t really talk about my sexual orientation. I didn’t feel like I had to. I was just living my life, not necessarily in the closet, but I was living my life,” Sykes explained to the crowd (see clip below). “Everybody that knows me personally they know I’m gay.”

Gay rights supporters rallied in Nevada on Saturday as part of a string of protests reacting to the ban on same-sex marriage passed 11 days ago in California.

Sykes is well known for her appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and roles in films like Evan Almighty and Pootie Tang. She has also lent her distinct voice to animated films like Barnyard, Over The Hedge and Brother Bear 2.

Also On The Urban Daily: