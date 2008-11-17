BET’s Newest Stars Show ‘Brotherly’ Love For Shakir Stewart

BET’s newest reality show Brothers to Brutha may be gearing up for their premiere tomorrow, but it’s their heartfelt tribute to the late Shakir Stewart, Executive Vice President of Island Def Jam.

The Harrell Brothers have their lives taped and aired on BET as they attempt to find the balance between family and new-found fame. Under the tutelage of their musical veteran Donny “Drano” Harrell and the aforementioned Shakir Stewart, Brutha hopes to realize their dreams. But with pressure to be perfect coming in from all directions, the brothers will see how wise B.I.G. was when he said that “money and blood don’t mix.”

With all the chaos going on around them, the Harrell family has just remade Jodeci’s “Love U 4 Life,” in tribute to their fallen mentor and friend. But will all of this Hollywood hectic lifestyle keep the guys as a family? Or will they fall victim to the same thing that befell Jodeci? You be the judge.

Brother to Brutha premieres Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30pm EST on BET. Check your local listings for the right channel.

